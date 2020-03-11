GILLETTE — A Gillette man's convictions for possession with intent to deliver meth and cocaine have been overturned and sent back to District Court.
The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled last month that James Leonard Mills' attorney hadn't challenged the length of the traffic stop when the drugs were found in Mills' pickup. His attorney had argued another issue in a motion to suppress evidence, but didn't convince the judge to keep the evidence collected during the stop to be withheld from consideration during his subsequent trial.
The case stems from a July 10, 2017, tip from Division of Criminal Investigations agents that they had just witnessed a possible drug transaction and asked a Campbell County Sheriff's deputy to "find legal cause to stop and speak with" the two vehicles involved, according to court documents. The deputy stopped one of the vehicles, which was driven by Mills, for making an illegal turn.
The deputy asked him questions about whether had weapons, anything illegal or narcotics in the vehicle, which Mills, 66, said he did not.
The deputy went back to his car to fill out a warning ticket and as he again approached Mills' pickup, another officer at the scene told him that he had seen Mills put a brown paper sack under his seat. It was later found to be brown napkins.
There was some discussion about getting the correct document for Mills proof on insurance, which was resolved.
Then the deputy asked Mills to step out of his pickup so that he could "explain" the warning ticket to Mills, which he refused to do, saying the deputy could explain it from right there, according to court documents.
In the meantime, an officer and a drug-sniffing dog arrived and the two officers tried to convince Mills to get out of the pickup, which he refused to do. Eventually, several officers forcibly removed Mills from the vehicle and arrested him to for interference with a peace officer for refusing to get out.
Mills was found to be carrying two packages of meth weighing 5.5 grams and one containing 6.2 grams of cocaine in his pockets and he had four glass meth pipes, jeweler bags, two digital scales and $2,600 cash on him.
Mills' attorney, Andrew W. Johnson, argued that the deputy, Kyle Borgialli, hadn't seen the traffic violation so he didn't have reasonable suspicion of a crime. Since there was no crime as justification for the stop, they had violated Mills' Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable search and seizure.
But Borgialli testified during the hearing that while his dash cam hadn't captured it, he had seen the improper turn.
District Judge Michael N. "Nick" Deegan found that Borgialli's testimony was "highly credible," but because Mills didn't challenge "the scope, duration or intensity of the stop," he didn't address those issues in denying the motion to suppress.
A jury convicted Mills and he was sentenced to six to eight years in prison on the drug charges and 128 days for interference.
But on appeal, Mills argued that he was "impermissibly detained" once the traffic stop was completed and the warning ticket was finished. Had the evidence been suppressed, prosecutors wouldn't have been able to prove him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, he argued.
Justices relied on substantial case law establishing that a traffic stop must last no longer than necessary.
"The record supports the conclusion that law enforcement prolonged Mr. Mill's traffic stop beyond the time reasonably needed to effectuate its purpose," the court ruled.
Borgialli extended the detention by asking him to get out of his vehicle so he could explain the warning ticket.
"Further, because the evidence against Mr. Mills at trial consisted almost exclusively of evidence that would have been suppressed upon a successful motion, we conclude a reasonable probability exists that the verdict would have been more favorable to him absent that deficiency," the court said.
Mills has been moved from prison back to the Campbell County jail.
