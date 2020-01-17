This Jan. 2 photo shows red lights from wind turbines in the distance in the area of Genoa and Hugo, Colorado, where sightings of unidentified large drones in the air have been reported. An official investigation into reports of large drones flying in groups over the western U.S. plains in the hours after sunset has confirmed nothing illegal or out of the ordinary, a finding of little solace to folks who say the truth is still out there. Investigators will scale back flights of a heat-detecting plane to try to corroborate reports as they’re made but will continue to look into new reports, Colorado officials said.