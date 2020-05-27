WORLAND — A third Washakie County nursing home resident previously identified as a laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 case has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
An older woman who was a Washakie County resident has died after testing positive for COVID-19. Three residents have now died in connection with the outbreak at the Washakie County long-term care facility. So far, testing has identified 12 cases among residents and 10 among facility staff.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 14 coronavirus-related deaths, 653 lab-confirmed cases and 207 probable cases reported so far.
COVID-19 can be transmitted by infected people who don’t yet have symptoms. Disease symptoms may appear 2 to 14 days after virus exposure and include fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and new loss of taste or smell.
For more information about COVID-19 from WDH, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
