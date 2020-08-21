CHEYENNE — Wyoming’s total number of COVID-19 deaths among residents who have tested positive for the virus increased by three on Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
An older Laramie County man with health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19 died in Wyoming. He had been hospitalized.
An older woman who was a Sublette County resident died earlier this month in a Utah long-term care facility, where she was exposed to the virus.
An older man who was a Carbon County resident died in a Florida long-term care facility earlier this month, where he was exposed to the virus.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 37 coronavirus-related deaths. As of Friday afternoon, there have been a total of 2,994 lab-confirmed cases and 530 probable cases reported in Wyoming since the start of the pandemic.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
WDH reporting of coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents follows the same standards that have long been used for tracking influenza-related deaths.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
