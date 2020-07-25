As the sun begins to burn off the early morning fog, Chance Sloan gathers cows and calves on June 21, along the upper Green River near Cora. Each spring since the 1890s, Sublette County cattle ranchers have pushed their herds from the lowlands up to summer pasture along the upper Green River, now a federally-regulated 267-square-mile swath of high-elevation plateau known as the Upper Green River rangeland complex.