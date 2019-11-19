CHEYENNE – As three business leaders were inducted into the Wyoming Business Hall of Fame for their lasting contributions to the state, humility was the common theme. Each recipient of the award has humbly helped make Wyoming a thriving place to do business, get an education and build a meaningful life.
“This award has been going since 2013, and recognizes business and industry leaders that are really exceptional in their fields,” said David Sprott, dean of the University of Wyoming’s College of Business.
Howard Woody, Neil “Mick” McMurry and Kelly Lockhart were inducted to the hall of fame during the Governor’s Business Forum banquet Wednesday night for exemplifying traits like courageous thinking and an entrepreneurial spirit.
Woody transformed a local telephone company into a multi-million-dollar regional landline network. McMurry helped develop two of the largest domestic natural gas fields and used his successes to develop the McMurry Foundation, which has made significant contributions to UW through the years. And Lockhart created the first investment management office in Jackson and has been recognized multiple times as the top financial advisor in the state.
“The 2019 hall of fame inductees truly embody business excellence in financial, telecommunications, agriculture and mining industries in Wyoming,” Gov. Mark Gordon said in a news release. “They also stand out for their unwavering dedication to improving the lives of others.”
Woody, 97, was unable to attend the event, but delivered a video message, saying winning this award was a “big honor.” He didn’t spend much time talking about himself, but credited his successes to his father, who started the Union Telephone Company.
“It doesn’t belong to me,” Woody said. “I’d like to be remembered for helping my dad build this company. He started it. He had the dream.”
Woody’s grandson, Brian Woody, was at Little America Hotel and Resort to talk about his grandfather’s impact. He said even when Woody was working against the odds, he kept on going.
“His unmatched work ethic and just the way he is took it from a small telephone company with about 120 lines to a regional telecomm company that has over 60,000 lines,” Brian Woody said.
Howard Woody and McMurry were both recognized in the Legacy category for “making historic and significant long-term contributions to the business community.”
Though he passed in 2015, McMurry’s impact on the state is lasting. After developing the Jonah Field, which had a sprawling impact on the state’s economy, McMurry poured back into the community and became a philanthropist. Since its start in 2000, the McMurry Foundation has dispersed $88 million to more than 100 entities in the state.
“His betterment of Wyoming can be seen absolutely everywhere you go,” said Megan Goetz with the Wyoming Business Council.
With donations from the foundation, UW was able to build the High Altitude Performance Center at War Memorial Stadium and the UW Gateway Center. Jonah Bank is another community pillar that McMurry invested in.
McMurry is known throughout the state for his business accomplishments, but his wife, Susie, remembers him for seeing the good in people.
“He did such wonderful things in my life, and hopefully in yours,” Susie McMurry said. “He led me to believe that there is good in everyone.”
Woody and McMurry were awarded for helping transform the business landscape in Wyoming, but Lockhart was awarded for his vision for the state’s future in the Contemporary/Visionary category. The investment company he started in Jackson has blossomed into Wind River Capital Management, a leader in the field in Wyoming.
Goetz read a message Lockhart’s son, Cody, wrote, which said, “My dad has dedicated the majority of his life to the belief that hard work and dedication can make Wyoming a better place for all.”
In addition to his success in the investment field, Lockhart served on numerous board and committees through the years, including the Wyoming Business Council, Teton County Planning Commission and Wyoming Board of Agriculture, which shows his dedication to improving the community. His family has also run Lockhart Cattle Company for six generations.
“Without good, strong values, success means nothing,” Lockhart said.
During his acceptance speech, Lockhart talked about what he sees for Wyoming’s financial future and why businesses here can continue to be successful.
“Wyoming is a small town with long streets,” Lockhart said. Everyone knows their neighbors, he added, and “that’s what gives us an advantage. It enables us to innovate. It enables us to change and adapt, in order to make the world a better place.”
