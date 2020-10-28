CHEYENNE — Construction crews will resurface a section of Interstate 80 between Sinclair and Walcott Junction to improve the road surface in one of ten projects totaling $33 million awarded by the Wyoming Transportation Commission in October.
The commission awarded McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. of Worland a $7.3 million contract for the work in Carbon County. Crews will resurface about 6 miles in the eastbound and westbound lanes starting at mile marker 221.27. They will also make repairs to the approach slabs on a bridge at a nearby interchange.
The work will improve the surface and eliminate ruts and cracks. While the work is taking place in one direction of travel, traffic will be diverted to a single lane in the opposing traffic lane, according to a press release. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2022.
