RIVERTON — The Lander-based law firm Baldwin, Crocker & Rudd officially is denying claims that it cheated the Northern Arapaho Tribe.
The tribe made the allegation via a lawsuit in late July.
In a response filed Monday, the law firm argues the suit was created in "bad faith."
BC&R had represented the tribe for 30 years prior to its sudden dismissal this summer and subsequent replacement by the Atlanta-based firm Kilpatrick, Townsend and Stockton.
The firm's response denies the allegations from the Northern Arapaho Business Council that BC&R withheld funds from the tribe.
"All such funds were returned to the tribe by June 12, 2019," the response states, calling the initial complaint "vindictive and spurious."
The response also addresses the claim that the firm is withholding crucial legal documents by citing "professional obligations to the tribe."
The professional obligations referenced refer to the firm's duty to apply a conflict-of-interest and legal ethics test on all prospective tribal legal representation.
BC&R claims that the tribe failed to apply those tests when hiring KTS.
BC&R has questioned the ethical and legal practices of the tribe's new advocate, KTS, in the past.
In the response filed Monday, the firm cites two occasions when KTS refused to address the alleged conflicts of interest that could preclude them from representing the Northern Arapaho Tribe and the Wind River Hotel and Casino.
Public statements made collectively by the NABC majority of Chairman Lee Spoonhunter and council members Stephen Fasthorse, Kim Harjo, and Clarinda Calling Thunder have stated that BC&R overcharged the tribe.
In response, the firm wrote that its hourly rates approximate $200 per hour, and that new firm KTS's hourly rates are $671.50 for attorney Keith Harper and $467.50 for Charlie Galbraith.
The allegation that BC&R overcharged the NABC is nullified by the council's approval of the higher rates charged by KTS, the response states.
The response continues with counterclaims, including the claim that tribal government has failed in its procedural and financial obligations to BC&R, that the tribe breached its written contract with the firm, and that the NAT did not act in good faith throughout the transition from one law firm to the next.
The conclusion of these claims is that BC&R is countersuing for "due" fees and seeking damages to compensate for the "disparaging" nature of the initial suit.
