WAMSUTTER – Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers reported roughly 30 vehicles collided on the westbound side of Interstate 80 around milepost 184. This crash consisted mostly of commercial vehicles. Secondary crashes involving around 25 vehicles occurred in front of this crash and within the stopped traffic.
Three fatalities were confirmed from crashes on the westbound side of the interstate, according to a press release.
One of the fatalities was a passenger in a Toyota Highlander struck by a commercial motor vehicle. The passenger in the Toyota has been identified as 53-year-old Marshall, Michigan, resident Deborah Carrel.
The two other fatalities were both drivers of commercial motor vehicles. They were identified as 64-year-old Denton, Texas, resident Emman Ojiaka and 27-year-old Kian Kennedy of Hampton, Georgia.
The crash on the eastbound side of Interstate 80 around milepost 181 consisted of roughly 40 vehicles. The majority of the vehicles involved in this crash were commercial motor vehicles.
There were serious injuries reported with this crash but no fatalities. Carbon County Memorial Hospital treated approximately 30 people.
Due to the dynamics of the crash scene, some vehicles were initially counted that were not part of any crash. As the investigation progressed, the total number of vehicles involved decreased.
Driving too fast for road conditions and following too closely are being investigated as the leading cause of the crashes. Roadways were very icy with snowfall and blowing snow creating limited visibility at the time of the crashes, according to the release.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol thanked the agencies and departments that assisted including the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau Land Management Ranger, a brand inspector from Sinclair; and fire and emergency medical personal from Carbon County, Sweetwater County, Green River, Wamsutter, Rawlins, Baggs, Hanna SCWEMS, and Castle Rock, Colorado. Transportation from the scene of the crash was provided by school busses from Carbon County School District No. 1.Towing and recovery companies from Rawlins, Elk Mountain, Wamsutter, Arlington, Cheyenne, and Rock Springs areas also assisted.
The patrol also thanked those who assisted victims with cots, blankets, food supplies, and any other items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.