SINCLAIR — A semi driver landed in the North Platte River east of Sinclair on Wednesday, April 9 after falling asleep while driving down Interstate 80.
The driver of a 2017 Freightliner commercial truck failed to maintain his lane after falling asleep around milepost 229 on I-80. The commercial vehicle exited the roadway and traveled down an embankment before coming to a stop in the North Platte River. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area at 5:38 a.m.
Carbon County Search and Rescue and the Wyoming Game and Fish also responded to the scene. The Carbon County Search and Rescue used their boat to assist in retrieving the occupants from the truck. The driver and passenger received minor injuries in the crash.
The Wyoming Game and Fish and Carbon County Fire Department worked to contain any hazardous material leaking from the truck. Driver fatigue is being investigated as a possible contributing factor. The driver was cited for failing to maintain his lane of travel.
The Wyoming Highway Patrol reminds motorists to pull off in a safe, designated area to get some rest if feeling fatigued, and always wear a seatbelt.
The patrol expressed appreciation to all emergency responders who assisted with this event and containment of the hazardous materials leak.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.