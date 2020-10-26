Yellowstone National Park wildlife biologist Lauren Walker participates in the release of eight young trumpeter swans (cygnets) at Alum Creek in the park's Hayden Valley near Mammoth on Saturday, Sept. 19. The National Park Service and several organizations have been working to rebuild the population of trumpeter swans in the park, which peaked at 72 in 1961 and fell to just four in 2009 and 2010.