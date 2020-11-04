CHEYENNE — Twelve more coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed, according to the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH).
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 105 coronavirus-related deaths confirmed, 12,675 lab-confirmed cases and 2,369 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
An older Albany County man died within the past week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Big Horn County woman died in late October. It’s unclear whether the woman was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. She was a resident of a local long-term care facility.
An older Big Horn County man died in late October. It’s unclear whether the man was hospitalized or had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19. He was a resident of a local long-term care facility.
An older Campbell County man died in October. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Converse County man died within the past week. The man was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Fremont County woman died in October. The woman was hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Fremont County man died within the past week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Laramie County woman died within the past week. The woman was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Natrona County man died in October. The man was not hospitalized, was a resident of a local long-term care facility, and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Platte County man died within the past week. The man was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
A Sweetwater County man died within the past week. The man was hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Sweetwater County man also died within the past week. The man was not hospitalized and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.