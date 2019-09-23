NEWCASTLE – Inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson escaped from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle on Sunday night. They should be considered dangerous and should not be approached, according to authorities.
Green stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs about 170 pounds, and has white and gray hair and blue eyes. He is 48 years old.
Simpson stands 5 feet, 10 inches tall weighs about 165 pounds and has blond hair and blue eyes.
Green was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years for larceny.
Simpson was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 year for aggravated burglary with a weapon.
It is believed that Simpson left the facility with a black lab mix dog.
Both inmates were discovered missing Sunday night following a facility count, according to a press release. Law enforcement was notified and area residents were alerted as soon as the escape was confirmed. Additional staff were called back to the facility, and a full facility search took place. The inmates were not found on-site.
If you see Green and Simpson, call law enforcement immediately. Reports may be made to the Newcastle Police Department at 307-746-4486, local law enforcement or 911.
