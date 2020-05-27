BIG PINEY — A single-vehicle rollover near Big Piney on Friday has claimed the life of a Utah woman.
At about 10:36 a.m. on March 22, Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to an area east of Big Piney for a one-vehicle rollover. They discovered the crash at milepost 20 on Wyoming Highway 351.
A 1997 Chevrolet Blazer had been traveling westbound on Wyoming 351 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway, according to the patrol. The driver overcorrected to the left, crossing the centerline before overcorrecting to the right and overturning.
The driver of the Chevrolet has been identified as 31-year-old Nibley, Utah resident Robyn M. Matthews. Matthews was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene of the crash. Two juvenile passengers in the vehicle were properly restrained and flown by helicopter to the University of Utah for injuries sustained in the crash.
Speed and cell phone use are being investigated as possible contributing factors.
This is the 30th fatality on Wyoming's roadways in 2020 compared to 64 in 2019, 38 in 2018, and 38 in 2017 to date.
