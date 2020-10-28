LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming’s administration has identified a plan to address a $42.3 million budget reduction in the current biennium to present to the UW Board of Trustees; this in response to a 10% cut in state funding that resulted in an immediate reduced distribution from the state earlier this year.
The budget reduction plan touches both academic and nonacademic units of the university. At least 78 positions, most of them currently unfilled, would be eliminated.
Additionally, the colleges and schools would reduce their support budgets — including travel and professional development — and operations budgets, as well as using staff vacancies. The cuts would eliminate 50 currently budgeted positions.
On the nonacademic side, the university would eliminate another 28 budgeted positions. Housing, dining, catering and conferences would be reorganized for greater efficiency and productivity.
The Department of Athletics would reduce salaries and cut team travel costs.
The Office of the Provost would cut about 35 graduate teaching assistant positions and reduce spending on enrollment management and global engagement.
At the same time, units of the university are preparing for further analysis this fall to guide additional, strategic reductions that will allow progress on priority projects focused on partnerships and collaborations aimed at boosting Wyoming’s economy — and to address any further cuts in state funding.
In accordance with UW Regulation 2-12, the university’s administration is presenting the budget reduction allocation proposal for the current biennium to receive input from faculty, staff, students and the public.
President Ed Seidel was directed by the Board of Trustees to propose a budget reduction plan for the board’s consideration at its Nov. 11-13 meeting, as a result of the cuts imposed by Gov. Mark Gordon in response to a dramatic downturn in state revenue.
“Any cut of this magnitude is difficult, but we believe we have a specific plan to achieve this reduction by finding new efficiencies and eliminating some programs that don’t align with our strategic priorities,” Seidel said. “We aim to minimize the impact to our students; optimize the research we conduct to boost our state’s economy; and strengthen the service we perform for the citizens of Wyoming.
“This positions the university to develop plans that will, over the long term, enable us to become a best-in-class 21st century land-grant university true to its Wyoming roots.”
On the academic side, UW primarily would use cash savings realized from the elimination of positions captured through attrition for fiscal year 2021 reductions.
In concert with the budget reduction proposal, 20 low-enrollment academic programs have been identified for review for potential reorganization, consolidation, reduction or discontinuance — with the potential to save $2.5 million annually.
In the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, the Master of Science and Ph.D. programs in agronomy would be eliminated, and the community development concentration in agricultural economics would be refocused to more closely align with the strategic plan.
Other proposed cuts include the following: In the College of Arts and Sciences, the bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and minor in American studies; the Master of Arts in psychology; the Bachelor of Science in journalism; the Master of Science in Teaching in chemistry; the Master of Arts in Teaching in history. The Master of Fine Arts program in creative writing would be eliminated.
