LARAMIE -- Students and families interested in learning more about the University of Wyoming should plan to attend Campus Pass in September.
One of the university’s most anticipated visit events of the year, the Saturday program provides students with a unique look into the many resources on UW's campus and an opportunity to cheer on the Pokes.
Beginning at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 14, it features campus tours, interaction with UW students and academic representatives, and a free ticket for the Cowboys’ football game versus Idaho. The free football tickets are limited to Campus Pass students. A resource fair for attendees offers a look at UW’s academic colleges and student services.
Because UW is the state’s university, it will offer funding to Wyoming school districts to cover costs of transporting groups of high school students to campus from all over the state. All students who attend each will receive a shirt, lunch and a game ticket.
The event coincides with Wyoming Band Day, an event in which Wyoming high school marching bands will participate in a halftime performance with UW's Western Thunder Marching Band. On the same day, UW also will host youth from the Wyoming Boys and Girls Clubs.
If educators are interested in bringing groups of students, email Amy Fenolia at afenolia@uwyo.edu. Individuals who still haven’t signed up should visit www.uwyo.edu/campuspass to learn more and register.
