DENVER -- University of Wyoming Chef Debe Honibah Brady received the silver award for her culinary creation during last week’s National Association of College and University Food Services (NACUFS) National Culinary Challenge in Denver.
She works for UW Dining Services as a chef for the Maurice Brown Nutrition Center and Training Table in the Mick and Susie McMurry High Altitude Performance Center.
The National Culinary Challenge is a live competition that recognizes outstanding organization, cooking skills, culinary technique, taste and style. Competitors faced off against the clock, having only an hour to prepare a creative entrée, featuring the mandatory protein -- venison saddle -- on an appetizing and inviting plate.
Honibah Brady’s “Duet of Venison” -- a play on the French steak dish bordelaise and Rossini -- featured a pan-roasted venison chop and venison marrow roulade served on a warm blackberry-beet quenelle and bordelaise sauce. The entrée was accompanied by pan-seared foie gras, braised kale and roasted root vegetables, featuring sweet potato and celery root, russet potato purée and a spiced apple tournée.
Earlier this spring, Honibah Brady also received a silver medal for “Duet of Venison” at the national-qualifying NACUFS Continental Region Culinary Challenge in Spokane, Wash.
Honibah Brady has loved cooking since she was young. When she was 8 years old, her grandmother started teaching her how to cook and understand the basics of a home kitchen. She graduated from the Art Institute of Phoenix with an associate degree in culinary arts. She has more than six years of cooking experience, ranging from home cooking to school cafeterias and upscale buffets.
Working closely with chefs, cooks and culinary professionals, Honibah Brady has refined her skills in the culinary arts. Her goal is to become an American Culinary Federation-certified chef and, in the future, a master chef.
ABOUT THE NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF COLLEGE AND UNIVERSITY FOOD SERVICES
Since 1958, NACUFS has supported the college and university food service market by providing members with the programs and resources they need to excel, from benchmarking and best practices to educational programming and professional networking. Since its inception, NACUFS has focused on its mission: to support and promote excellence in collegiate dining.
