LARAMIE -- Returning University of Wyoming alumni have the chance to see all the recent changes on campus and revisit old memories and traditions during the variety of events scheduled for homecoming this weekend.
UW Alumni Association executive director Keener Fry told the Boomerang homecoming generates a lot of buzz each year, but this year is especially exciting.
“I have to admit, part of it is the success of our football team so far; we’re ecstatic that the cowboys are 4-2,” he said. “The other part of the success is tied to the enthusiasm from our alumni that we hear from and who are returning to campus for multiple events.”
Visitors will arrive to a changing campus, and not just with the autumn leaves. Alumni have the chance to visit new facilities like the Engineering Education and Research Building, as well as the chance to experience the last homecoming with Wyo Hall in its current state before dorm construction is slated to start next spring.
It’s the things that have remained the same, however, that will make the UW grads feel right back at home. Many of the homecoming traditions, including Saturday morning’s parade or the Distinguished Alumni Recognition Banquet, have been part of the homecoming celebration for decades.
“There are certain activities that are student-oriented on our campus that are just meaningful,” Fry said. “They were meaningful a long time ago, and they’re equally as meaningful now.”
Although UW had an active alumni association a few years prior, the first official homecoming at the university was held in 1922 according to the American Heritage Center.
The early homecoming celebrations included class reunions, open houses, parades and, of course, football games.
This year’s homecoming theme is “Breaking Through,” and Fry said it’s a nod to all of Wyoming’s firsts throughout history, especially the 150th anniversary of women’s suffrage this year.
“There will be a number of ‘firsts’ of sorts that will be featured in our parade from many groups that will be participating, so we’re excited about that,” he said. “It’s a broad approach to the theme to recognize the many firsts in our state and in our university that helped to advance many causes.”
Some traditions don’t quite always get the limelight; Fry said each of the colleges hosts their own open houses and events each year to help connect old and new students, faculty, staff and sometimes even new facilities.
Each homecoming also celebrates a 50-year reunion for a different graduating class; this year’s 50th Club Reunion honorees are from the class of 1969.
A more recent tradition, each homecoming week since 2013 now starts the weekend prior with the Big Event, where students participate in volunteer and community service projects around the community. Fry said this year’s event, which took place Saturday, saw over 700 students participate.
“I think it’s important for these traditions to continue,” Fry said. “Our alumni want to participate in them, and they feel good about them. It gives them a great opportunity to see the university looking forward with our leadership under (acting) president (Neil) Theobald. …They want to see new things happening on our campus as well.”
Some other newer events this year include the Homecoming Dance hosted by the UW Cowboy Country Swing Club, a swing-dancing student group on campus, as well as a concert for students on Friday evening.
The first of the major events starts tonight, with the Homecoming Sing at 7 p.m. in the Arts & Sciences Auditorium. The sing is a chance for student organizations, especially fraternities and sororities, to create and sing a song that ties into the homecoming theme.
“That has just been a long-time tradition that our current students certainly enjoy,” Fry said.
On Thursday, the Homecoming Car Push starts with weigh-ins at 4:30 p.m. at the southwest ramp of War Memorial Stadium. Teams weighing up to a combined 1,999 lbs. or 2,999 lbs. can participate in the quest to push a car as far as possible in the shortest amount of time.
Continuing on Friday, different colleges and organizations within the university, including the UW Army and Air Force ROTC, the UW School of Nursing and the College of Business, are hosting open houses.
Finally, on Saturday, alumni and friends can start at the Alumni Association and UW Foundation’s Cowboy Coffee event at 7 a.m. at the Marian Rochelle Gateway Center.
The Homecoming Parade begins at 9 a.m. Saturday and runs from Ivinson Avenue to Third Street and then down Grand Avenue.
After the parade, an alumni reunion and pep rally will take place, with appearances from UW Head Coach Craig Bohl, the Western Thunder marching band and UW Cheer.
Local businesses also have a chance to show their Poke Spirit in the hopes of winning the Golden Boot competition, which awards the coveted boot to the entry with the best decorations that fit the year’s homecoming theme.
A complete schedule of homecoming activities can be found at www.uwyo.edu/alumni/homecoming.
