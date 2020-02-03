LARAMIE -- Training sessions to obtain or renew private pesticide applicator licenses are being offered across northeast Wyoming in February and March by the University of Wyoming Extension.
The four-hour training includes integrated pest management, how to properly read and understand the label, types and use of personal protective equipment and federal reporting requirements, said Jeff Edwards, extension pesticide training coordinator.
The training will also count for four hours of continuing education credits (CEUs) for commercial pesticide applicator license holders.
Applications will be submitted to the Wyoming Department of Agriculture for approval and issuance of licenses upon course completion.
Obtaining a private pesticide applicators license allows individuals to purchase and apply restricted-use pesticides for private use.
County, dates, times and locations are:
Weston – Monday, Feb. 10, Newcastle, 1 p.m., Weston County Event Center at the Fairgrounds 24 Fairgrounds Rd.
Crook – Tuesday, Feb. 11, Sundance, 10 a.m., Courthouse Community Room Basement, 309 E. Cleveland St.
Campbell – Tuesday, Feb. 11, Gillette, 5 p.m., George Amos Memorial Building cottonwood room, 412 S. Gillette Ave. (above the Campbell County Extension Office).
Johnson – Wednesday, Feb. 12, Buffalo, 1 p.m., Johnson County Public Library, 171 N. Adams Ave.
Sheridan – Wednesday, Feb. 12, Sheridan, 5 p.m., Ag Watt Building Room 131 at Sheridan College.
Crook – Tuesday, March 17, Hulett, 1 p.m., Greater Hulett Community Center, 401 Sager Ave # 127.
Campbell – Wednesday, March 18, Gillette, 8 a.m., George Amos Memorial Building cottonwood room 412 S. Gillette Ave.
Sheridan – Wednesday, March 18, Sheridan, 5 p.m., Ag Watt Building Room 131 at Sheridan College.
Johnson – Thursday, March 19, Kaycee, 1 p.m., Powder River Fire District's Hall, 538 Sussex Ln. (Hwy 192).
There is no fee to attend the programs. If you have questions contact extension offices at Campbell, 307-682-7281; Crook, 307-283-1192; Johnson, 307-684-7522; Weston, 307-746-3531; and Sheridan, 307-674-2980. For more information, contact Edwards at 307-837-2956.
