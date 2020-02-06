LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming football team signed five additional players to its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday, including three with three-star rankings from 247Sports, to bring its total number to 24.
UW signed the majority of its class in December during the Early Signing Period but filled in some gaps on National Signing Day. UW added two wide receivers, a tight end, a cornerback and a linebacker Wednesday, bringing the total to 12 offensive players and 12 defensive players signed for 2020.
In total, UW's signees came from eight different states.
"This whole class is really a reflection of a lot of hard work from our assistant coaches in the recruiting department ... and then also our players and our administration," UW head coach Craig Bohl said. "We're really pleased with this group today."
Following the December signing period, when the Cowboys signed 19 players, Bohl noted that the team still had areas of need, specifically at wide receiver. With the addition of Tyrese Grant and Xavier Carter, both from Texas, Bohl believes the need has been filled.
"We felt like we had a couple baseline needs that were going to be important for us to address," Bohl said Wednesday. "We had a good strategy, we executed the game plan. And I think you're going to find that this class is really good and will prove to be pretty doggone fruitful for Cowboy football for many years to come."
Here are the newest UW signees, followed by comments from UW Director of Recruiting Ian McGrew:
Xavier Carter, cornerback, 6 feet, 175 pounds, Manvel, Texas (Manvel High)
Carter was a first team Class 5A-2, District 11 selection as a senior at Manvel High. Carter had 32 total tackles, five pass breakups and scored a touchdown.
"He's a guy we watched a lot of senior film on ... really liked his competitiveness and the physicality he played with."
Josh Cobbs, wide receiver, 6-foot-4, 205 pounds, San Antonio (Wagner High)
Cobbs caught 27 passes for 661 yards and a whopping 17 touchdowns his senior season at Wagner High School. He also intercepted two passes in 2019 as a defensive back.
"He's a long athlete on film that runs really well. He has great ball skills, very good at making contested receptions, the physicality and really the strength that he plays with as a run blocker might be the most impressive part of his game. So being from San Antonio, he actually spent some time with (UW quarterback) Levi Williams."
Tyrese Grant, wide receiver, 6 feet, 160 pounds, Daingerfield, Texas (Daingerfield High)
Grant, a three-star receiver from Daingerfield High, caught 51 passes for 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior season and intercepted five passes.
"He is very competitive. He moves very well. He's explosive, can get in and out of his transitions very well and is really a natural pass catcher. We feel like he's going to bring a little bit of a different element to our wide receiver room. It's a great fit, so I know we're excited about his future here."
Colin O'Brien, tight end, 6-foot-6, 235 pounds, Mission Viejo, California (Saddleback Community College)
O'Brien had just seven receptions for 62 yards at Saddle Back Community College, but was ranked as a three-star recruit by 247Sports and ESPN and as the sixth-best tight end in the junior-college ranks. He prepped at Southern California powerhouse Mission Viejo.
"Colin was originally a quarterback that has since made the transition to tight end for us. What really caught our eye was his size and athleticism, and really his raw upside as a football player. You know, we think he's got a bright future and the sky's the limit."
Connor Shay, linebacker, 6-foot-2, 210 pounds, Danville, California (Monte Vista High)
A first team All-Metro selection by the San Francisco Chronicle, Shay had 134 total tackles his senior season and was a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. Shay also starred at tight end, catching 323 passes for 419 yards and four touchdowns.
"(He) plays with great effort and physicality, smart, runs very well, and we feel like he's got some athletic potential to tap into ... He's going to be a great fit for our football program and a good player in the near future for us."
Bohl also announced that O'Brien, who signed during the junior college midyear signing period, and nickelback Wyett Ekeler both enrolled early for the spring 2020 semester and will participate in spring practice.
Below are the 19 players who signed with UW in December, with commentary from McGrew at the time:
Gavin Beerup, quarterback, 6-foot-5, 190 pounds, Camarillo, California
Beerup, who looks the part, played at Southern California's St. Bonaventure and started one year under center for the Seraphs. Beerup threw for 1,610 yards, 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also scored six touchdowns on the ground.
"Gavin is competitive. He's athletic, smart, tough. He's got a good arm, accurate. This is the guy we (spotted) early to be our quarterback in this class. ... We look forward to getting him in our quarterback room and seeing what he can do for us in the near future."
Joseph Braasch, running back, 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, Columbus, Nebraska
Braasch scored 19 touchdowns in his high school career, while averaging 7.2 yards per carry.
"He's everything you want in a running back. He's athletic, fast, elusive, tough. We look forward to getting him in here and seeing him in some big plays for us in the future."
Caleb Driskill, fullback, 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, Gillette
Driskill was the top-rated recruit in Wyoming. He played both sides of the ball at Thunder Basin, but will play fullback for the Cowboys.
"We knew Caleb was our guy. We feel that Caleb exemplifies what Wyoming football's all about with his physicality and his toughness."
Wyett Ekeler, defensive back, 5-foot-11, 175 pounds, Windsor, Colorado
Ekeler starred as a running back for Windsor High, rushing for 1,435 yards and 22 touchdowns his senior season. Ekeler averaged nearly 10 yards per carry and finished as Colorado's 23rd-leading rusher. He is the brother of Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler. He will play defensive back for the Cowboys.
"Very athletic, he's got good speed. But what we really liked about Wyett is that he was really ultra-competitive. He's a guy we've been recruiting since his junior year of high school. (He) steadily got better and better, came to camp (and) tested very well."
Kohl Herbolsheimer, offensive lineman, 6-foot-3, 275 pounds, Omaha, Nebraska
Herbolsheimer was the sixth-ranked recruit in Nebraska and its top offensive lineman. He played in the state's largest classification (Class A).
"This is a guy we knew about pretty early on in life during his junior year. He came to camp and really impressed (offensive line coach Bart) Miller with his explosiveness, strength, physicality. And we decided to offer him that day on the spot. And as you look at his senior year ... you can really see some of those traits on tape."
Gavin Meyer, defensive tackle, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, Franklin, Wisconsin
Meyer led the entire state with 22 sacks his senior year. He was named first team all-state as a junior and senior.
"Explosive athlete, very physical, gives great effort ... We feel he has a bright future for us."
Nick Miles, tight end, 6-foot-5, 250 pounds, Parker, Colorado
Miles is a load at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. He caught 17 passes for 203 yards and a touchdown his senior season at Chaparral High.
"He's going to be a big presence, and he's a shade over 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. Hopefully he can create some mismatches for us at that spot here in the future."
Oluwaseyi Omotosho, defensive end, 6-2, 225 pounds, Houston
Omotosho had two sacks his senior season and averaged 5.5 tackles per game. He attended the same high school as Kansas City Chiefs defender Emmanuel Ogbah.
"Very explosive. Explosive get-off, can change direction. He's physical, runs very well. This is a guy who did not have a lot of junior film out there. But we saw him at camp, (and) he did extremely well. He's very dynamic. And we kind of knew that he was a guy we wanted in our program."
Emmanuel Pregnon, offensive lineman, 6-foot-6, 265 pounds, Denver
Pregnon, who played on both sides of the ball, had 12 pancake blocks as a senior at Thomas Jefferson High School and was teammates with Keshaun Taylor.
Caleb Robinson, defensive lineman, 6-foot-2, 265 pounds, Omaha, Nebraska
Robinson had 34 tackles his senior season and helped lead Omaha Burke High to the state title as a junior.
"He was at camp, where he really left a good impression on our defensive staff. We watched one game his senior year, and after that we knew we really wanted to get on this guy and make him part of our football team."
Braden Siders, defensive end, 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, Thornton, Colorado
Siders played for one of the powerhouses in the Denver area (Ralston Valley). He put up eye-popping numbers as a senior, racking up 14 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 100 total tackles for a team that finished 12-1 and lost in the 5A semifinals.
"Explosive athlete. Very violent, plays the game the way the game's supposed to played. Extreme passion."
Cameron Smith, defensive end, 6-foot-4, 230 pounds, Parker, Colorado
Smith notched 6.5 sacks as a senior. He also had two passes defended and recovered a fumble.
"He came to camp as a junior ... that's where he kind of caught our eye initially. We knew that this is the guy we needed to track. He came back to camps as a senior and really improved his athleticism on top of his physicality, his strength and the effort he played with."
Cameron Stone, defensive back, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds, Rosharon, Texas
Stone intercepted four passes his junior year and scored three total touchdowns.
"This guy is everything you look for in a corner. He's got good quickness, he's explosive, fast, competitive, good ball skills. ... We were actually watching another guy when we kept seeing Cameron kind of pop up in the film a little bit. Didn't take us too long after that to realize this is a guy we want in our secondary."
Mana Taimani, offensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, Antioch, California
Taimani's offense averaged an astounding 288 yards rushing per game his senior season at Clayton Valley Charter. The team also won state this season.
"He's everything you want to in an offensive lineman. Violent, explosive, physical, he's athletic."
Keshaun Taylor, defensive back, 6-foot, 190 pounds, Denver
Taylor caught 30 passes as a senior for 249 yards. Taylor's best season came as a junior, when he averaged nearly 20 yards per catch (589 yards) and caught four touchdowns. He also notched 55 tackles his senior season and recovered a pair of fumbles.
"What we initially liked about Keshaun was just his raw athleticism. He's aggressive, he plays hard, he's fast. And he's somebody we've been recruiting since his junior year ... We look forward to him carrying on the good tradition of safety play here at the University of Wyoming."
Nofoafia Tulafono, offensive lineman, 6-foot-2, 311 pounds, Victorville, California
Tulafono had offers from Arizona and BYU, among others. Tulafono was invited to play in the 2020 Polynesian Bowl.
"Very impressive, powerful, he was physical, and the athleticism for his size was very good. And you kind of see that translate, as well, into senior film. That's a big part of our process."
Brent VanderVeen, athlete, 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, Sedro-Woolley, Washington
VanderVeen had offers from Navy, Air Force and Eastern Washington, among others. He had 59 total tackles as a senior and intercepted three passes. He also had 534 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.
"Athletic, aggressive, great effort on both sides of the ball, and one of the things that attracted us to him, plays on both sides (and) rarely left the field."
Isaac White, safety, 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Pottstown, Pennsylvania
White played both sides of the ball his junior season at Denver's Mullen High before playing in Pennsylvania his final high school season. He had 438 receiving yards as a junior.
"Tough, athletic, aggressive, good ball skills. But what really attracted us most to Isaac, initially, was his intangibles. As a coach's kid, he's got a great work ethic. He's smart, and we're really looking for him to grow into a leader for this football program. We're excited that Isaac has signed with us, and look for him to make a pretty big impact for us here in the future."
Malik Williams, offensive lineman, 6-foot-4, 265 pounds, Hayward, California
Standing 6-foot-5, 265 pounds, Williams has the frame to grow into a force. As a senior, Williams had five sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hurries. On the offensive line, Williams helped his team average 235 rushing yards per game. Williams also played baseball and basketball at Hayward High earlier in his career.
"Another guy that was on our radar pretty early. We initially really liked his size and athleticism combination. We were recruiting as both the offensive line and defensive line, and just kind of wanted to let the senior film tell us exactly what he was going to do for us in the future. Watching his senior film, we felt that offensive tackle would be his best fit."
On a different note, Bohl announced that running back Trey Smith was granted a sixth year of eligibility following an injury-plagued 2019 season.
Bohl also said there would be an announcement Thursday afternoon about the vacant coaching positions on the defensive side of the ball following the departures of defensive coordinator Jake Dickert, defensive ends coach A.J. Cooper and cornerbacks coach John Richardson to Washington State in mid-January.
