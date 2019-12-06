LARAMIE — The attorney representing Lyle Williams is seeking to get the University of Wyoming’s gun case back into Albany County’s district court as a stepping stone to the Wyoming Supreme Court.
Williams, a Uinta County man charged with trespassing after open-carrying a firearm at the UW Conference Center in 2018, is still being prosecuted for that misdemeanor in Albany County’s circuit court.
His prosecution has served as the vehicle for gun advocates to challenge the legality of UW’s gun ban.
Albany County circuit court Robert Castor initially stayed the case last year after Williams’s attorney, Jason Tangeman, asked Albany County’s district court judge, Tori Kricken, to make a ruling on UW’s gun ban.
In December 2018, Kricken ruled UW’s gun ban is legal. However, the Wyoming Supreme Court took issue with how that ruling was procedurally made.
This year, the Supreme Court threw out Kricken’s ruling and sent the case back to Castor because Castor had not formally consented to Kricken taking up the case.
Now, Tangeman has asked Castor to give that formal consent.
On Monday he filed a motion to “certify a question of law” in Castor’s court.
Even if Castor’s is amenable to that request, Kricken could decline to take up the case for a second time.
The Wyoming Rules of Appellate Procedure state that “a district court may answer question of law certified to it by a circuit court … if there is involved in any proceeding before the certifying court … a question of law which may be determinative of the cause pending in the certifying court … and concerning which it appears there is no controlling precedent in the decision of the supreme court.”
The Wyoming Supreme Court ruled in a 3-2 decision that explicit consent from Castor to have Kricken weigh in on the case is important to “protect the integrity of the judicial process.”
“The district court abused its discretion when it concluded that Mr. Williams’ declaratory judgment action served a useful purpose,” Justice Kate Fox wrote for the majority. “Despite the allure of weighing in on important constitutional and statutory issues, we are mindful of the principles of judicial restraint and the integrity of the judicial process.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.