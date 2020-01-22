LARAMIE -- The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees begin their first meeting of the year this week, starting with committee work, with plans to make one tweak to the new financial aid strategy that was rolled out in 2019.
Last year, the trustees voted to start offering significantly more need-based aid to Wyoming students while making a commensurate cut to merit-based aid for out-of-state students.
As part of the trustees' meeting this week, UW administrators are asking the board to return some funding to its "special talent/other gift aid" scholarship budget. Otherwise, UW's proposal for 2020-2021's financial aid strategy remains identical to the current year's.
For the 2020-2021 strategy, administrators are asking to increase that "talent" scholarship budget from $40,000 to $200,000.
"The purposes of these talent awards will be to target programs, departments and other unique needs of strategic importance to the university," the university's request states.
Fort the upcoming year, the university's targeted "talent" areas would be ROTC, music, marching band, rodeo and fine arts.
UW's previous reduction in funding for those scholarships was one concern that Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, raised about the university's new financial aid strategy during a September meeting of the Joint Appropriations Committee.
In 2019-2020, UW's funding for "talent" scholarships was $112,877. The reduction of that funding, Rothfuss said, limited the ability of Wyoming's top students to "stack" scholarships to cover their entire cost of attendance.
Under the current aid strategy, UW's funding for need-based aid is $1.1 million while its merit-based aid is $4.4 million.
Along with the financial aid change, trustees are also being asked to approve a number of construction-related requests this week.
On Thursday, trustees will be asked to spend $98,980 on an architectural firm work for a storage facility on the former site of First Choice Honda, which had leased UW land on South 15th Street.
This past summer, UW opted to end its lease with First Choice Honda to re-located the university's fleet and transit services from its current location at the corner of 15th and Lewis streets. The total cost of the project to move fleet services is expected to be $2.7 million.
Trustees will be also asked to approve a construction manager-at-risk delivery method for that project, as well as the demolition of Wyoming Hall, and the construction of new student housing and a parking garage on Grand Avenue. In 2018, administrators had discussed the possibility of using design-build for the construction of new dormitories.
