LARAMIE -- With the first case of novel coronavirus, called COVID-19, confirmed in Wyoming, University of Wyoming leaders decided Thursday morning to double the length of spring break, which starts next week.
However, students who need to return to campus will have access to their dormitories and food services.
Classes now won’t resume until March 30, and it’s possible that the virus will force all classes online.
Despite spring break being extended for another week, UW’s revised schedule is not expected to extend the length of the semester, which is scheduled to end May 15.
UW Acting President Neil Theobald made the announcement via email after meeting early Thursday with the university’s COVID-19 task force, which consists of dozens of members of the campus community.
In his email, Theobald retracted a request he made on Wednesday, when he asked all members of the campus community to self-quarantine for 14 days after traveling to any areas where a “state of emergency” has been declared.
Governors in almost half of U.S. states have declares states of emergency, including Colorado, where about 1,800 UW students are from.
Theobald’s initial request forced some professors to cancel classes Thursday.
“At this time, there are no limitations on the ability of individuals who have traveled domestically to return to campus,” Theobald said. “These travel advisories are subject to change as public health officials evaluate our situation. Therefore, those who have traveled domestically where a state of emergency has been declared due to the COVID-19 pandemic do not need to self-isolate for 14 days.”
However, Theobald is still urging anyone returning from China, Europe, South Korea and Iran to “self-monitor and self-isolate” for 14 days.
According to Fall 2019 data, 365 UW students are from Sheridan County, where the first case of COVID-19 in Wyoming was confirmed on Wednesday.
Beginning last week, UW asked faculty to make plans for the possibility of all classes going online.
“Students are advised to take with them any materials they might need to resume instruction in an online format,” Theobald said Wednesday.
UW’s IT services has also scheduled several training sessions to teach employees how to use several pieces of software for “remote work,” like Zoom and Office 365 Remote.
UW has also cancelled several international trips, and Theobald is asking “all departments and campus members to assess the necessity of both international and domestic travel.”
On Thursday, Theobald also urged also students currently studying in Europe for the spring semester to return home immediately.
UW has banned all university-related international travel and “all university-reimbursed domestic travel must be postponed or canceled unless an exception is granted by your dean or vice president.”
Theobald said Thursday morning that “the week after spring break will be dedicated to assisting instructional faculty whose courses are currently delivered face-to-face in developing, redesigning and delivering courses and curriculum through distance modalities.”
“Faculty should plan for short- and long-term delivery of courses,” he said. “Faculty should assess whether course content is more suitable for WyoCourses, Zoom or other distance modalities.”
IT is currently developing an online survey for students to “communicate limitations and accommodations they might need for an online learning environment.”
UW is also developing more “guidance, strategies and resources” to help instructors convert their in-person instruction to online delivery.
During the second week of spring break, Theobald said UW will remain open and staff are expected to report for work.
“However, staff should consult with their vice president to facilitate work that can be performed by telecommuting,” he said. “Employees who have chronic health conditions or who are immunocompromised, or live with individuals who are immunocompromised, should consider telecommuting, as agreed upon with their vice president.”
