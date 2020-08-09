LARAMIE -- University of Wyoming animal science Ph.D. student Chad Page has accepted the Young Scholar Award from the Western Section of the American Society of Animal Science.
The ASAS Western Young Scholar Recognition Program features the research accomplishments of recent or current Ph.D. and master’s graduates.
Page is working on his Ph.D. under the direction of Whit Stewart, assistant professor and University of Wyoming Extension sheep specialist. Page has been involved in many extension presentations, workshops and research.
Page, originally from Chandler, Arizona, earned his bachelor’s degree in animal health with a veterinary science emphasis from Brigham Young University in Idaho in 2015. He completed his master’s in animal and range sciences at Montana State University in 2017 and plans to start this month his position with Utah State University as an assistant professor of production animal agriculture with an emphasis in small ruminants.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.