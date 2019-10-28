LARAMIE -- A keynote address by an award-winning broadcast journalist and presentations by experts on women’s suffrage in Northern Plains states highlight a Nov. 7-8 symposium at the University of Wyoming marking the 150th anniversary of Wyoming’s groundbreaking women’s suffrage law.
The symposium, “Women’s Suffrage on the Northern Plains,” takes place Nov. 7-8, at the UW Art Museum, UW American Heritage Center and the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The public is invited, and there is no fee for admission.
Susan Stamberg, a nationally renowned journalist for National Public Radio who’s the first woman to anchor a national nightly news program, will give the concluding keynote address at 7 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Gateway Center. The talk, “Inspiring Women,” will be followed by a reception at the Gateway Center. Stamberg is a member of both the Broadcasting Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame.
The opening address -- “Race, Gender and Empire: the Strange Career of Woman Suffrage in Wyoming” -- is scheduled at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the UW Art Museum. It will be delivered by Virginia Scharff, distinguished professor emeritus of history at the University of New Mexico.
In 1869, when Wyoming was still a territory, legislators passed the Wyoming Suffrage Act of 1869 giving women the right to vote. The first such vote was cast in Laramie, 50 years before women could vote in the rest of the nation. The symposium launches a yearlong Wyoming suffrage celebration, which officially begins Dec. 10, the date the suffrage legislation was passed in 1869.
“The participation of scholars, students and Susan Stamberg as keynote speaker will help bring awareness of this important part of Wyoming’s history to people around the state and the university community,” said UW history Professor Renee Laegreid, who organized the symposium.
A series of presentations Nov. 8 at the American Heritage Center Stock Growers Room precedes Stamberg’s 7 p.m. keynote address.
For more on the symposium or to contact Laegreid, go to www.uwyo.edu/history/suffrage.
The symposium is one in a series of activities planned by various entities at Wyoming’s flagship and land-grant university to commemorate the Wyoming Suffrage Act of 1869. For more details, go to www.uwyo.edu/engagement/statewide-events/suffrage.html.
