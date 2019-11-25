LARAMIE — University of Wyoming officials are hoping legislators will revisit the 2019 legislation on dormitories construction to give UW a better deal on a potential $49 million loan from the state's rainy day fund.
UW has not yet issued bonds for the upcoming construction of new dorms, but university officials are planning to finance the dorms almost entirely with bond debt, and the trustees have discussed the possibility of incurring at least $200 million in new bond debt.
That debt would then be repaid in time with students' room-and-board.
To raise the university's bond capacity, legislators passed a law in 2019 that offers a $34 million loan from the state's rainy day fund to allow UW to defease existing bond debt and another $15 million loan for UW to start construction.
Under the current legislation, whatever amount of that $49 million potential loan UW were to use, the university would have to repay the state at an "annual adjusted interest rate of one‑quarter of 0.25% higher than the return received by the state in the immediately preceding fiscal year on the portion of the legislative stabilization reserve account that is not invested in equities."
However, UW Trustee John McKinley said Friday that it would be "too risky" for UW to take a loan from the state under those terms.
At a meeting of the UW Housing Task Force, university officials suggested legislators revisit the 2019 law to give UW an interest rate that's equitable with the kinds of loans that community colleges can get from the state.
Using the Permanent Mineral Trust Fund, community colleges are able to complete construction projects with loan rates of about 2 percent.
"Our initial analysis says that if a rate was structured as the community college rate is structured, it would be financially beneficial to the institution and worthwhile to engage in that defeasement," said David Jewell, UW vice president for budgeting and fiscal planning.
Getting that change could be a tough sell in the Senate.
In 2019, the first dorms law only passed the Senate on a 16-12 vote, and the mere existence of the $34 million loan earned strong opposition from some heavy-hitting Republicans, including Joint Appropriations Committee chairman Sen. Eli Bebout, R-Riverton.
"When we go home, how are we going to explain to our constituents that we're going to allow $34 million of defeasance for one particular spot in our state?" Bebout said near the end of the 2019 session. "If you say 'yes' one time, how to do say 'no' to other people."
