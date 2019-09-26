CHEYENNE – Officials from the Laramie Police Department confirmed that a truck believed to have been stolen by two inmate escapees from the Wyoming Honor Conservation Camp in Newcastle was discovered abandoned in front of a construction company in Laramie.
The truck, a Ford F-150 belonging to the city of Newcastle, had been parked outside of Laramie’s Gem City Roofing Company just off Interstate 80 since Monday, Sept. 23, but was not reported to the police until earlier Thursday.
In addition, the LPD received a stolen vehicle report early Monday morning. The missing vehicle is a black 2005 Subaru Forester bearing the license plate number WY 5- 21517.
Authorities believe there may be a connection. Anyone with information on the stolen Subaru should call the Laramie Dispatch Center at 307-721-2526.
WHCC inmates Jason Green and Robert Simpson remain at large.
Green and Simpson escaped on foot from WHCC, a minimum custody facility, on Sunday night. They are alleged to have stolen the truck in Newcastle later that night.
On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Newcastle law enforcement discovered the uniforms that Green and Simpson had been wearing at the time of their escape. The uniforms were found in the same area where the truck was stolen.
Green stands 5 foot, 10 inches, weighs about 170 pounds, and has white, gray hair and blue eyes. He is 48 years old and was last seen wearing brown tortoise-shell eyeglasses. He has no distinguishing scars or tattoos.
Simpson stands five foot, 10 inches, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has blond hair and blue eyes. The 30-year-old has a scar on the bridge of his nose, on right forearm, and on the left hand. He has a tattoo of a domino and hell cat on his right arm with other tattoos on his chest, abdomen and back. He was last seen with a beard and sometimes has black eye glasses.
Green was sentenced in 2015 to three to eight years for larceny. Simpson was sentenced in 2012 to five to 15 years for aggravated burglary with a weapon.
Simpson is believed to be travelling with the black lab-mix dog named Shadow he stole from the Wyoming Honor Camp’s Project LOVED canine program.
