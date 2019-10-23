CHEYENNE -- A state of Wyoming veterans service officer from the Wyoming Veterans Commission will conduct community outreach services in Wyoming cities throughout November.
Tami Hartnett is available to meet with veterans and their families to discuss state and federal veterans' benefits, Department of Veterans Affairs claims, or VA health care. Hartnett can also help veterans and their families apply for benefits, file claims or request healthcare.
Her office is located at 1432 Rumsey Ave in Cody and she will also be available at the following locations:
-- Cody: Nov. 6, at the VA Clinic, 1432 Rumsey Ave, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
-- Lovell: Nov. 15, at the North Big Horn Senior Citizens Center, 757 Great Western Ave., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Greybull: Nov. 21, at the South Big Horn Senior Citizens Center, 417 South Second, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
-- Worland: Nov. 26, at the Worland Community Complex Center,1200 Culbertson Ave., from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Most other weekdays Hartnett is available by appointment at 1432 Rumsey Ave in Cody. Outreach may be scheduled in other Park County, Big Horn County, and Washakie County communities by appointment.
Contact Hartnett at 307-250-3890 to schedule an appointment at any of the above locations.
