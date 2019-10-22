CHEYENNE — Providers and facilities interested in offering volunteer health care services to low-income patients are invited to take advantage of a special legal liability option offered by the Wyoming Volunteer Health Services Program.
The program allows licensed health care providers and medical facilities to provide volunteer services for low-income Wyoming residents while being protected from liability for medical negligence under the state’s sovereign immunity, according to a press release.
By entering into a contract with the state, volunteer providers are deemed public employees and facilities are deemed state medical facilities for purposes of what’s known as the Wyoming Governmental Claims Act. Any malpractice claim arising from uncompensated services rendered to eligible patients would be defended and paid by the state under the Governmental Claims Act.
More information and important forms can be found at https://health.wyo.gov/admin/wyomings-volunteer-health-services-program.
