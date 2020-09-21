CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will close the 2020 watercraft registrations and preparing for the 2021 season during the months of October and November. Watercraft registrations will resume again Dec. 1 at Game and Fish offices and online, with one-year registrations valid through 2021 and three-year registration valid through 2023.
Boaters will still be able to purchase 2020 aquatic invasive species stickers during October and November if needed.
Boat registration fees are:
-- One-year registration: $30
-- Three-year registration: $80
-- One-year registration with AIS sticker: $40
-- Three-year registration with AIS sticker: $110
The signature of an owner or co-owner is required for renewal or registration. Renewal notices will be sent for expired watercraft in November. Customers will be able to renew their watercraft through the mail by returning the renewal notice and fees. Aquatic invasive species sticker purchases and watercraft registration renewal can be done online.
For more information on watercraft registration or safe boating requirements, visit wgfd.wyo.gov or call 307-777-4600.
