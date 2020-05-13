CHEYENNE — People throughout Wyoming can now apply for two open public-at-large positions on the Wyoming Business Council's Broadband Advisory Council.
Applications will be accepted until May 31.
The Broadband Advisory Council oversees the Wyoming Business Council's efforts to expand broadband to the state's most remote reaches, coordinate funding and invite new technologies into the state's economy to ensure access to fast, reliable internet for all Wyomingites.
Members of the Council must represent geographic diversity and include diverse interests, including backgrounds in economic development, state or local government entities, broadband providers, technology-related businesses, health care, education, library services and public safety.
Council members are expected to attend regular quarterly meetings, and additional commitments may be required.
The executive committee will review and interview candidates. Successful candidates will then be appointed to the council by the Wyoming Business Council.
For more information or to apply for the open positions, contact Broadband Manager Ryan Kudera at 307-371-6784 or ryan.kudera@wyo.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.