CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) will host four separate informational webinars Thursday for businesses and nonprofits interested in the next two installments of the COVID-19 Business Relief Program — the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund.
Webinars for businesses will be at 7 a.m. and noon on Thursday, July 23. The webinars for nonprofits are scheduled at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration for all four is available at https://wyomingbusiness.org/wyobizrelief.
In May of 2020, the Wyoming Legislature created three programs to distribute $325 million in CARES Act funding to Wyoming businesses and nonprofits that have experienced hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Wyoming Business Council is distributing these funds through the COVID-19 Business Relief Program. It was separated into three programs: the Interruption Fund, the Relief Fund and the Mitigation Fund. The Interruption Fund is now closed.
Those eligible for the Relief Fund include businesses with up to 100 employees and nonprofits with at least one paid full-time employee. Qualifying nonprofits must not spend more than 50% of their time on lobbying. Grants up to $300,000 are available.
The Mitigation Fund is for businesses and nonprofits of all sizes. Grants of up to $500,000 are available to cover employee and customer health and safety expenses that were a direct impact of COVID-19.
