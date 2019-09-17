TEN SLEEP (WNE) -- A competition among some of Wyoming's best musicians in Ten Sleep tops this weekend's list of activities around the state.
The second annual Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition will see 37 musicians from around the state compete over three days for the top prize of $500 cash and a chance to have one of their songs produced in a professional recording studio.
The competing musicians were selected in preliminary competitions held in 10 communities around the state. Semi-final rounds begin at 4 p.m. Friday and the "grand finale" championship round will begin at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Ten Sleep Brewing Co.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
-- The One-Shot Antelope Celebrity Hunt and Celebration through the weekend in Lander
-- The Susan K. Black Foundation Art Show and Workshops through the weekend in Dubois
-- The Rendezvous Royale western art celebration through the weekend in Cody
-- The 38th annual Buffalo Bill Art Show and Sale at the Buffalo Bill Center of the West in Cody on Friday and Saturday
-- The "Run Like a Bighorn" 10K trail fun run in Lander on Saturday
-- The 2019 Higher Ground Fair in Laramie on Saturday and Sunday
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division's website at TravelWyoming.com.
