LANDER (WNE) -- A celebration of Wyoming's outdoor recreation tops this weekend's list of events around Wyoming.
The first annual Wind River Days, an event to celebrate Wyoming's outdoor lifestyle, will be held in Lander through Sunday and will feature a trade fair showcasing cutting edge outdoor tools, gear and gadgets.
A variety of live music, beer, games and food trucks will also be available at the event.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
-- Sinks Canyon Kids Extreme Caving in Boulder Choke Cave near Lander on Friday
-- Sweetwater Blues 'n Brews in Rock Springs on Saturday
-- The Fireman's Buffalo Barbecue in Dubois on Saturday
-- The "Color Me River Run" in Lander on Saturday
-- The Dubois Speed Goats Motocross Race on Saturday
-- The Riverfest Art and Music Festival in Lander on Saturday
-- A panel discussion on "An Interesting Question: The Legacy of Suffrage" in South Pass City on Saturday
-- An attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most sparklers lit at one time in Gillette on Saturday
-- The annual Kirwin Ghost Town tour in Meeteetse on Sunday
For more information on these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division's website at TravelWyoming.com.
