MILLS -- A gastronomic challenge pitting humans against hot dogs is the featured event for the upcoming long holiday weekend in Wyoming.
The second annual Wyoming Hot Dog Eating Championship will be hosted Monday in Mills.
Up to eight men and women will be allowed to participate in the competition, which will see competitors consume as many hot dogs — with buns — as possible in 11 minutes. The winners for the men's and women's categories will each win a custom-made championship belt.
Other activities at the full-day event include live music, food trucks and a car show.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
The Northern Arapaho Powwow Friday through Sunday in Arapahoe.
The Shoshoni Labor Day Rodeos on Saturday and Sunday.
Meeteetse's 107th annual Labor Day celebration Saturday through Monday.
For more information on these and other events, visit the Wyoming Tourism Division's website at TravelWyoming.com.
