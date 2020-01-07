SHOSHONI (WNE) — A long-running hunting competition for women will enter its 41st year this weekend when the Wyoming Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt near Shoshoni on Saturday.
Created as an answer to the One-Shot Antelope Hunt — open at the time only to men — the 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt sees teams of two hunters, each equipped with five bullets, try to take as many rabbits as possible in the shortest amount of time. Festivities open with a dance and Calcutta on Friday night and wrap up with an awards banquet on Saturday night.
For more infromation, visit www.facebook.com/5shotrabbithunt.
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
The Powder River Classics Cattle Dog Trials at Gillette’s CamPlex on Friday and Saturday, www.cam-plex.com/events.
A kids ice fishing clinic at Saratoga’s Treasure Island Pond on Saturday, www.wyomingcarboncounty.com/events/events-calendar/389-kids-ice-fishing-clinic.
The Midvale Ice Fishing Derby at Ocean Lake in Fremont County, windriver.org/event/midvale-ice-fishing-derby-at-ocean-lake.
The Park County Animal Shelter’s 10th annual Jack Russell and Corgi races on Friday, parkcountyanimalshelter.org/events/annual-jack-russell-races.
The Wes Barron Speed Series ski race at the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort Friday through Sunday, www.jacksonhole.com/events/events_cat/wes-barron-speed-series.3933.html.
