GILLETTE (WNE) — A number of bazaars and other holiday happenings around the state offer Wyoming residents ample opportunities to kick off the holiday season.
Experience a Festival of Trees at Gillette’s Cam-Plex throughout the weekend (www.gillettefestivaloftrees.com/events). The event features live entertainment, shopping opportunities and more than 60 Christmas trees and wreaths for auction to raise money for better healthcare for the community.
A Cowboy Christmas at the home of the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas on Saturday offers shopping from vendors and local artisans. The kids can visit with Santa and adults can enter the salsa, chili or Bloody Mary competition (www.conversecountytourism.com/events/2019-11-23).
Other events include the following:
n A Very Merry Christmas Makers’ Market Friday evening in Buffalo at the Cowboy Carousel Center (buffalowyo.com/Events/detail/15602);
n The Sinclair Holiday Fair on Saturday at the Sinclair Recreation Center (www.wyomingcarboncounty.com/events/474-sinclair-holiday-fair);
n Newcastle’s Christmas in Wyoming Bazaar Saturday at the First Methodist Church (www.newcastlewyo.com/events);
n Teton Mudpots Holiday Sale on Friday in Jackson, where holiday shoppers can find pottery, prints, jewelry and paintings created by local artists (www.jacksonhole.com/events/events_cat/teton-mudpots-holiday-sale.6306.html).
