PINEDALE — Fire Investigators completed the investigation to the origin and cause of the fire at the White Pine Ski Lodge. The fire was ruled an accidental fire caused by a propane leak associated with one of the furnaces which found an ignition source in the lodge.
The investigation featured a multiagency effort involving local, state and insurance agency investigators.
On July 12, emergency responders were notified of the report of a wildland fire at the White Pine Ski Resort in Pinedale around 1:20 a.m. Emergency responders arrived on scene to an active fire in the lodge itself instead of a wildland fire. Fire crews contained the fire to the lodge building and monitored the surrounding areas to ensure the fire didn’t spread to the surrounding forest or buildings.
No responders were injured. Responders included multiple personnel from Sublette County Unified Fire, Sublette County Sherriff’s Office, Sublette County EMS, Sublette County Emergency Management and Bridger Teton National Forest.
