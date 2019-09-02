Crews fight the Saddle Butte Fire on Sunday, Sept. 1, on East Gros Ventre Butte in Jackson. The fire started at about 1:40 p.m. across Broadway from the Virginian Lodge and quickly spread north and east across and up the butte. The Saddle Butte Fire scorched about 300 acres on East Gros Ventre Butte, forcing evacuations and temporarily closing Broadway Avenue on Sunday as crews battled the blaze. Some evacuation orders remained in place through the night Sunday, although all roads had been reopened by Sunday night.