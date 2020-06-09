CHEYENNE — Interstate 80 between Laramie and Cheyenne is now open after being closed for several hours due to winter conditions.
Heavy snow fell above 7000 feet early Tuesday morning with snow packed roads and limited visibility on the Interstate 80 Summit between the two cities, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne.
I-80 between Laramie and Cheyenne was closed in both directions beginning shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday night. The eastbound lanes were reopened at about 10 a.m. Tuesday with the westbound lanes opening just about 10 minutes later.
Snowfall of more than 6 inches was reported at numerous locations across the southern Laramie Range and even portions of the Laramie Valley. Conditions were expected to improve Tuesday afternoon in the area.
