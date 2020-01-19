CHEYENNE – The theme of the fourth annual Wyoming Women’s March on Equality on Saturday was “Women Rising,” and the event focused on encouraging women’s involvement in progressive organizations and running for political office.
That focus made it an ideal setting for Merav Ben-David to announce her candidacy for the soon-to-be open U.S. Senate seat in Wyoming.
Organizer Lori Brand said the camaraderie and collaboration among the participants makes the Women’s March “a great place to announce a candidacy because you’re going to get an upwelling of people that want to support you.”
The crowd was smaller at Saturday’s event than in previous years. Snow and wind that closed portions of Interstate 80 overnight Friday kept some speakers and attendees away. Those who attended bundled up for the march from the Cheyenne Depot north on Capitol Avenue to the state Capitol, where speakers addressed the crowd before marching back to the Cheyenne Depot lobby.
The event raised awareness about issues such as reproductive rights, women’s issues, LGBTQ rights and rights for indigenous people.
“I’m surprised that there are as many people as there are here,” attendee Tina Hayes-Siltzer said. “I think people are tired of being angry. There’s not as much change as we hoped when we started this women’s movement.”
Her daughter, Kate Hayes-Siltzer, said she has marched every year and got involved because she was angry after the election of President Donald Trump.
“You feel kind of isolated in Wyoming with the views we have, so having this march was very unifying,” Kate said.
Attendees carried signs bearing political messages like “You can’t fix stupid, but you can vote it out,” “Girls just wanna have fun-damental rights,” and “People have the power to redeem the work of fools.”
Some made reference to the weather: “It’s too cold to do this 4 more years” and “We choose to fight when others freeze.”
This year’s keynote speakers were Ambreia Meadows-Fernandez, a writer and activist, and Marcie Kindred, a Cheyenne Realtor who is running for the District 8 seat in the Wyoming House of Representatives.
Meadows-Fernandez spoke about the challenges black women face, saying she is tired and that black women are dying. She related a story of being followed and profiled by a security guard at a library book club meeting.
“No one is listening to our stories,” she told the crowd, and encouraged attendees to be active and involved in advancing equality.
Kindred also encouraged women to fight for justice and equality.
“We can get it, if we really want it,” she said. “But that wanting can’t just be a feeling. We have to show up.”
She said she initially felt unqualified for office, but has learned to stand up and claim her qualifications, and encouraged others to do the same.
“You are enough just as you are, and we need you just as you are,” she said.
After the march, lunch was served and tables were set up for organizations such as NARAL Pro-Choice Wyoming, the Sierra Club, Moms Demand Action Against Gun Violence, the Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Hispanos Unidos.
“When you come here, you realize how many organizations are working on women’s rights, which is so important and it’s very exciting,” said Sharon Breitweiser, executive director of NARAL Pro-Choice Wyoming. “We believe if a woman can’t control her own reproductive autonomy, she can’t fully participate in society. So many of these other rights that people are fighting for are going to be hollow and meaningless if a woman can’t really have the freedom to decide when and whether to have children.”
She said the march is an opportunity to raise awareness about important issues and urge people to speak to their legislators.
“The first Women’s March here in Cheyenne was a turning point for me,” Ben-David said during the march. “I realized that I’m part of a vibrant community of people who are willing to step up and take action to ensure that we have a future. It is the reason why today I have decided to formally announce my run for U.S. Senate.”
A native of Israel, Ben-David is a wildlife ecologist and professor at the University of Wyoming who is concerned about climate change, diversifying the economy, and protecting open spaces and public lands. She has lived in the United States for 30 years and moved to Wyoming from Alaska in 2008, counting becoming a U.S. citizen in a Cheyenne courthouse among the most moving moments of her life.
“We need to elect a woman, a woman that cares about Wyoming, a woman that steps up to care for Wyoming interests,” she said.
Rally speakers included Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, who thanked the crowd for helping her get elected. Burlingame pointed out that despite Wyoming approving women’s suffrage 150 years ago, the milestone didn’t mark true equality. She gave kudos to Andi Clifford, the first Northern Arapaho woman in the Wyoming State Legislature.
“The story of Wyoming is the story of women, of trans women, of black women, of native women, saying, ‘If you don’t make a place for me at the table, I’ll drag my chair over.’ That’s our story,” Burlingame said.
Jedediah Huntzinger, a transgender man who grew up in Cheyenne, shared his experiences with gender equality issues from both sides.
“It’s amazing the changes I’ve seen,” he said. “I’m not afraid to walk outside in the dark anymore.”
Now sporting facial hair and easily passing as male, he has noticed the other side of that fear, with women keeping a safe distance from him in public.
He said that while it was “kind of terrifying to out myself to a room full of people,” he wanted to be able to share his story to help other people.
Arshi Rizwani-Nisley, a local educator and activist, spoke out against President Trump and shared a letter she wrote to U.S. senators urging them to be fair and impartial jurors during the impeachment trial.
“Listen to your inner voice – your Jiminy Cricket voice,” she urged.
She suggested that, when reading the articles of impeachment, they replace Trump’s name with (former president Barack) Obama’s and consider how they might vote with that change. She also suggested they consider how they would vote if their vote was secret.
“If you still won’t listen to your inner voice, that’s OK because our forefathers gave us – the people – real power,” she said. “And you can bet we will take the responsibility to make our voices heard on Nov. 3.”
The event ended with a panel discussion titled “Moving from Marching to Mobilizing,” featuring leaders from several progressive organizations sharing their experiences with becoming active in the community, and also offering recommendations for how to begin.
Panel members were Breitweiser of NARAL Pro-Choice Wyoming; Kristen Schwartz of Wyoming Coalition Against Domestic Violence; Danelle Moyte of Hispanos Unidos and the Cheyenne Teachers Education Association Diversity Caucus; Marguerite Herman of the Wyoming League of Women Voters; and Rob Joyce of the Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter.
“I think the biggest takeaway is that the energy is still there,” march organizer Brand said. “People want to participate in these kinds of things. They are excited to run for office, and be engaged in our community.”
