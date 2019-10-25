LARAMIE -- The U.S. Forest Service is continuing work on the Medicine Bow Landscape Vegetation Analysis project, also known as LaVA, with the intention of issuing a revised draft decision early next year.
The Forest Service withdrew its initial draft record of decision in June following an administrative review. At the time, the agency said it intended to clarify some areas of the project and address public concerns in a new version.
Spokesman Aaron Voos said the Forest Service is still working toward that goal and intends to move forward with the project.
“We’re working and have been working with our cooperators on making some changes to the project,” he said. “Those changes are responsive to the comments we’ve received, the objections that we received in the last process, internal comments — it’s based on quite a few things.”
Examples of topics being addressed include the role the public and cooperating agencies would play during development and implementation of projects, how many miles of temporary roads would be used at one time and pre-project field checklists for roadless considerations, temporary road construction and public engagement.
Once the draft decision is re-issued for public review, a 30-day objection filing period will begin, which is open to anyone who has submitted a comment at any point in the process.
Voos said the Forest Service would like to begin work under the project as soon as it’s signed. The agency had been planning to start work this summer or fall before withdrawing the draft record for further clarification.
“We’re hopeful that as soon as it’s signed, we’ll be able to move forward with project implementation,” he said.
The withdrawal of the draft decision followed a June 13 meeting between Jacque Buchanan, reviewing officer for Region 2 of the U.S. Forest Service, and individuals and organizations who filed objections to the draft record of decision and the final environmental impact statement.
Buchanan said her job was to consider each objection as well as Forest Service documents in order to decide if any further changes need to be made to the plan.
“This is a project that the Forest Service feels strongly about, but we want to make sure we hear from the public because we serve the public,” she said at the time.
The goal of the LaVA project is to authorize flexible management of vegetation on the forest in a timely manner. Specifically, the project would allow for the removal and use of beetle-killed timber in order to maximize its value and reduce fire risk.
The decision would allow for treatments such as prescribed burns, tree thinning, hazard tree removal and tree harvest on up to 360,000 acres in the Medicine Bow and Sierra Madre ranges during the next 15 years. The project is intended to benefit wildlife habitat, water supplies, road maintenance, views, recreation and public safety, according to the Forest Service.
The project was first proposed in 2017 using a planning strategy called condition-based NEPA analysis, in which the environmental analysis is conducted over a broad area instead of at each specific treatment site. NEPA analysis is required of federal agencies by the National Environmental Policy Act.
The Forest Service developed the plan together with multiple local, state and federal agencies that also operate on or near the national forest, including Wyoming Game and Fish, Wyoming State Forestry Division, Laramie County Conservation District, City of Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities and several conservation districts.
The aim of the condition-based analysis is to allow for flexible treatment within criteria established by the decision over a longer time frame. Districts can then identify projects that are ready to go and respond to changing conditions.
Potential treatment areas are limited by the Medicine Bow National Forest Land and Resource Management Plan, which guides management in areas such as wilderness, roadless areas, big game habitat and areas of special interest.
The plan calls for vegetative treatments on 125,000 acres of inventoried roadless areas. Road construction isn’t authorized in those areas, but treatment with heavy equipment could occur within the roadless boundaries. Such treatment would require review from the regional office before implementation under the 2001 Roadless Area Conservation Rule.
Since its proposal, the project has been opposed by individuals and organizations concerned about the scale of the project, its call for hundreds miles of temporary roads, potential impacts to inventoried roadless areas, a lack of site-specific detail and the lack of future environmental analysis, among other concerns.
Connie Wilbert with Sierra Club Wyoming Chapter, one objector to the project, said she was hopeful that a new draft decision would reflect the “clear public input” the Forest Service received.
“The project was just too big, so we’re really looking to see them scale the project back considerably, give the public a lot more specific details so that the public understands what they’re proposing better, and do a better job keeping those relatively few areas on the forest that are undeveloped and un-roaded now, in that condition,” she said.
Wilbert said she was hoping for a “substantially modified proposal” that addresses the concerns that prompted the withdrawal in the first place.
“I have never seen them stop an objection process and take a step back like they have, which I think is a good sign,” she said. “It’s a sign that they recognize that there were some serious problems with the project initially, and they needed to address those.”
Go to www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=51255 for complete project information.
