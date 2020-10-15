RAWLINS — An Idaho man died in a crash east of Rawlins early Wednesday, Oct. 14 after driving the wrong way on Interstate 80.
The fatal crash occurred around milepost 221 on Interstate 80 east of Rawlins. Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision at 6:33 a.m. Wednesday.
The driver of a 2006 Toyota Corolla entered the eastbound lanes of I-80 traveling the wrong direction, according to a press release. As the Toyota driver drove westbound in the eastbound lanes, a collision occurred with a 2018 Dodge Ram 5500 pulling a trailer.
The driver of the Toyota has been identified as 60-year-old Jerome, Idaho resident Richard L. Shook. Shook was wearing a seatbelt and died of his injuries at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 61-year-old Eaton, Colorado resident Donald R. Patterson. Patterson was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured in the crash.
Driver inattention is being investigated on the part of Shook as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 105th fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 128 in 2019, 93 in 2018, and 113 in 2017 to date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.