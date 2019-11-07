WRIGHT — The Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) is installing more travel lanes along WYO 59 near Wright to help with traffic flow.
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded Riverside Contracting of Missoula, Montana, a $14.6 million contract for the work on WYO 59 between Douglas and Gillette in Campbell County. The commission awarded that and seven other contracts during its recent meeting.
For the WYO 59 work, crews will widen 6 miles of road near Wright and create five lanes – two for northbound traffic, two for southbound traffic and a center turning lane. Currently there are two travel lanes, one going in each direction, and a center turning lane.
The additional lanes will help accommodate increased traffic flow from the oil fields and other areas. In addition, crews will install about 8 miles of new fence and make electrical upgrades to light poles. The contract completion date is June 30, 2021.
Other contracts the commission awarded included pavement resurfacing, crack-sealing work and stockpiling of salt for winter maintenance.
Mountain Construction Co. of Lovell was awarded a $4.9 million resurfacing contract on 16 miles of Interstate 25 between Casper and Kaycee in Natrona County. Crews will also perform minor work on four bridges in the area.
The bridge work includes repairing slope paving and replacing compression joint material, which is used to keep harmful material out of expansion joints. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
Simon Contractors of Cheyenne won a $4.1 million resurfacing project on about 10 miles of WYO 230 near Woods Landing in Albany County.
Crews will put a plant-mix overlay on the road to improve the driving surface. WYDOT has completed similar work on other sections of WYO 230. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
The commission also awarded Simon Contractors a $4.6 million contract for a resurfacing project on Interstate 80 in Telephone Canyon between Laramie and Cheyenne in Albany County.
Crews will replace the existing high-performance wearing course with new material.
The work is needed because the existing material is losing some of its traction. WYDOT installed the material about 10 years ago to provide a safer road surface on the steeper slopes in that area. The contract completion date is Oct. 31, 2020.
The commission also awarded contacts for:
— $1.6 million to Kilroy LLC of Afton for a salt and sand stockpiling contract for winter maintenance at various locations in Lincoln, Sublette, Sweetwater and Uinta counties by Feb. 29, 2020.
— $713,742 and $629,196 for two contracts to Z & Z Seal Coating Inc. of Billings, Montana, for crack sealing and surfacing at various locations in Lincoln, Sweetwater, Uinta, Albany, Carbon and Laramie counties by April 30, 2020.
— $334,060 to Highway Improvements Inc. of Harrisburg, South Dakota, for a crack-sealing project at various locations in Fremont and Hot Springs counties by April 30, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.