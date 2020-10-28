CHEYENNE — Despite a tight budget, the Wyoming Department of Transportation will continue to follow its plan for winter road maintenance including snowplow priority.
WYDOT, like other state agencies, had to make budget reductions in response to decreasing revenues. However, the department has a budgeted amount of money for winter maintenance that it will use to follow the snowplow priority plan. The plan outlines how often department crews go out and maintain high-, medium- and low-volume roads.
School bus routes and major highways will continue to be top priority.
“We will have to strictly adhere to our winter maintenance budget, which means there likely won’t be any wiggle room to go over budget if we have a particularly severe winter,” WYDOT Director K. Luke Reiner said. “However, we will continue to provide winter maintenance services based on our limited budget.”
Crews will still plow lower priority roads but they may remain snowy. Road shoulders also may not get plowed immediately, and crews may have to get to those sections later or the next day. WYDOT will also continue to use road traction materials such as salt and magnesium chloride and has a budgeted amount for those supplies.
“We want to assure the public that we will continue to maintain the roads during winter storms to ensure we provide a safe and effective transportation system,” Reiner said. “Our crews will be out there diligently working to clear the roads.”
“We are asking motorists to make sure they plan ahead, slow down for wintry conditions and be prepared to drive on roads that may be snowy,” Reiner said. “We will do everything within budgetary limits to ensure roads are maintained and safe for motorists.”
To view the snowplow priority plan and winter driving tips, visit WYDOT’s website at http://www.dot.state.wy.us/home/travel/winter.html.
