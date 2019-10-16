CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Democratic Party announced the appointment of Jeff Dockter as treasurer of the state party.
"Jeff brings energy, expertise, and dedication to helping us continue to build this organization and elect Democrats in Wyoming in 2020 and beyond. We're thrilled to have him on the team," Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe M. Barbuto said.
Dockter, a Laramie County resident, was the recipient of the WDP's 2019 Party Builder Award and the Democratic Candidate for Wyoming State Auditor in 2018.
"I am honored to accept the treasurer's position and excited to join the Wyoming Democratic Party's efforts to support Wyoming's values of hard work and fairness, inclusion and opportunity, and equality for all," Jeff Dockter said.
Dockter assumes the role immediately, and, subject to the State Central Committee's approval in February, will serve the remainder of the current term, ending in the spring of 2021. Previous WDP Treasurer Kendra Cross resigned from the position in September to pursue professional endeavors.
