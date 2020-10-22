CHEYENNE — An additional seven coronavirus-related deaths among Wyoming residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Wyoming Department of Health.
An older Crook County man died in late September in another state where he was likely exposed to the virus. It is unclear whether the man was hospitalized; he was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Goshen County man died earlier in October. The man was hospitalized and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Campbell County man died earlier in October. It is unclear whether he was hospitalized; he was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Uinta County woman also died earlier in October. She was hospitalized in another state and was known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Natrona County man died last week. He was hospitalized and was not known to have health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Laramie County woman died earlier this week. The woman was not hospitalized, but was a resident of a local long-term care facility and had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
An older Albany County man also died earlier this week. The man was hospitalized and was a resident of a local long-term care facility. It is unclear whether he had health conditions recognized as putting patients at higher risk of serious illness related to COVID-19.
Deaths among Wyoming residents are added to the state’s coronavirus-related death total based on official death certificate information and the location of the person’s permanent residence. Deaths among Wyoming residents who pass away in other states are not counted in both states. If death certificates do not describe COVID-19 as either causing or contributing to a person’s death, those deaths are not included in Wyoming’s count of coronavirus-related deaths.
Among Wyoming residents, there have now been 68 coronavirus-related deaths, 8,537 lab-confirmed cases and 1,582 probable cases reported since the pandemic began.
For more information about COVID-19, visit: https://health.wyo.gov/publichealth/infectious-disease-epidemiology-unit/disease/novel-coronavirus/.
