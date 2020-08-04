CHEYENNE — Wyoming residents should not eat any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with the onions.
With a growing outbreak of Salmonella Newport infections linked to eating red onions, the Wyoming Department of Health is encouraging caution among state consumers.
At least 16 cases have been identified among Wyoming residents so far, with at least 396 cases nationally. In Wyoming, cases had been reported in Campbell, Carbon, Crook, Goshen, Natrona, Sheridan and Teton counties as of Monday. Half of the outbreak-associated cases came from Campbell County.
“People ill in connection to this outbreak described eating raw onions in freshly prepared foods, including salads, sandwiches, wraps, salsas and dips,” said Tiffany Greenlee, surveillance epidemiologist with WDH. “That’s why we’re recommending residents should not eat, serve or sell any onions from Thomson International Inc. or products made with these onions.”
Advice from Greenlee also includes:
— Check refrigerators and kitchens for potentially affected onions or fresh foods made with them.
— Check packages or look for stickers on an onion to see if it is from Thomson International Inc. If it is, don’t eat it. Throw it away.
— If you can’t tell where onions are from, don’t eat them. Throw them away.
— Look for foods with onions and do not eat them if it’s unknown where the onions came from. Throw them away, even if no one got sick.
— Wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have come in contact with onions or their packaging, such as countertops, refrigerator drawers, knives and cutting boards.
Most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment. In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Children younger than five years, adults 65 years and older and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have a severe illness.
Outbreak updates and additional information about salmonella are available at cdc.gov/salmonella/newport-07-20/index.html.
