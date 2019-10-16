CHEYENNE -- The Wyoming Business Council board of directors has begun its search for a new chief executive officer. The board hopes to have the new CEO in place by the first of the new year. In September, current CEO Shawn Reese, announced his resignation, effective the end of this year.
The Business Council's mission is to create new opportunities for current and future generations of Wyomingites by adding value to Wyoming's core industries and leveraging them to activate new economic sectors, according to a press release. The Business Council serves businesses, entrepreneurs and startups, industry and communities for the benefit of current and future generations of Wyomingites.
The CEO will lead the Wyoming Business Council to realize diverse, broad and lasting economic growth for Wyoming by creating and nurturing an organization inspired to reach its greatest potential. The CEO will report to a governor-appointed board of directors and will work with staff, a team of leaders, partner organizations and elected officials to establish goals, plans and strategies that support statewide economic diversification.
The CEO search committee includes Gov. Mark Gordon, Business Council directors and staff, as well as representatives from the Legislature, ENDOW Executive Council, Wyoming Economic Development Association, the University of Wyoming and various industry and community stakeholders.
The committee will close the job posting Nov. 5. Interviews are scheduled to be conducted on Nov. 12 and 21, with finalists notified by Nov. 25. The final public, in-person interviews will be held Dec. 6 in Cheyenne. This timeline is subject to change.
"We look forward to this challenge and feel confident we will find the right person who will bring strong leadership and fresh energy to this position and the organization," said Megan Goetz, the co-chair of the Business Council's board of director. "The next CEO will have an enormous impact on Wyoming's future, and will ensure the mission and efforts of economic diversification and development for the state continue forward."
