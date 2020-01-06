CHEYENNE — The Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors will interview two finalists for the Council's open chief executive officer position at a special meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in Cheyenne.
The finalists are Josh Dorrell, senior vice president at Trihydro Corporation, and Steve Farkas, assistant dean for the University of Wyoming College of Business.
A public special board meeting that will include interviews of the finalists is scheduled at noon on Jan. 8 at Laramie County Community College's Pathfinder Building, Room 108, in Cheyenne. The CEO interviews will begin at 1 p.m. Each candidate will have a 75-minute interview consisting of introductions, 30-minute presentations by the candidates and 30 minutes of questions.
Other business at Wednesday's meeting will include: considering an economic disaster declaration for Goshen County; hearing an update regarding a previous Business Ready Community grant project; and voting on Community Development Block Grant projects.
The Business Council will live stream the interviews via Zoom, and the agency's Facebook page. There are several ways to access Zoom on Jan. 8: Click the following link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/604644831; iPhone one-tap: US: +16699006833, 604644831# or +19292056099, 604644831#; telephone: Dial (for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US: +1 669 900 6833 or +1 929 205 6099; Webinar ID: 604 644 831; international numbers available at https://zoom.us/u/aefZLDtCJA.
A CEO announcement won't be made on Jan. 8. Wyoming Business Council Board of Directors Co-Chairwoman Megan Goetz said it will come after an offer is made and details are finalized with the candidate. Goetz said the CEO advisory search committee received approximately 160 applications from candidates across the country.
"Our interview process for the next CEO has been a great one," Goetz said. "We have worked with the committee every step of the way. The talent within our state is evident. I am so excited for the future of the Wyoming Business Council with either of these two leaders at the helm."
JOSH DORRELL
Dorrell leads the Technology Services and Solutions business unit at Laramie-based Trihydro. He also teaches at UW as an assistant lecturer in the College of Business. Dorrell was named Professor of the Year in 2015. He graduated from UW with a degree in mechanical engineering in 1998.
Dorrell has spent his career in technical sales and leadership roles. He solves business problems with technology, and developing business innovation processes within large and small organizations. He enjoys mentoring entrepreneurs and startup companies on how to turn ideas into viable businesses. Dorrell lives in Laramie with his wife, Amanda, and their four children.
STEVE FARKAS
Farkas leads the College of Business' strategic planning and engagement, and serves on the college's Executive Committee and Advisory Board. Under his leadership, the college developed its first career and corporate engagement center; delivered new Wyoming-relevant degree offerings through interdisciplinary campus, community college, and international partnerships; and its MBA program achieved national ranking recognition for the first time in program history.
Farkas serves as a university liaison to state leadership in support of statewide economic development, and works closely with regional and community economic development organizations. He previously held increasingly complex leadership positions for private equity portfolio companies.
He was chief operating officer for a business that later became the industry's largest company in the United States with more than 140 locations in 20 states and more than 2,000 employees. He also serves as an executive consultant specializing in market entry strategy, organizational integration, and business process optimization for a variety of businesses ranging from technology and retail startups to established energy and financial service firms.
Farkas has held leadership positions on private and public company boards in addition to serving on the boards of directors for the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Visit Cheyenne. He received his MBA from the University of Wyoming and BA from the University of Florida.
